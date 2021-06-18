1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association is organizing a week long License D coaching course for Military officers of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The course which began on Monday, June 14 will end on Sunday, June 20 at the Military barracks at Teshie, a suburb of Accra. In all, 37 officers are taking part in the course.

The course is under the auspices of the Technical Directorate led by Bernhard Lippert with Director of Coaching education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and Maxwel Konadu steering affairs.

Some key areas of the course include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid. Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions.