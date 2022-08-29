1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has organized a one-day training workshop for Match Commissioners as part of preparations towards the 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League season.

The training workshop which took place on Thursday, August 25, is for Match Commissioners who have been selected to officiate in the betPawa Premier League in the coming season.

The training touched on key areas of importance such as effective use of the competition management system (CMS) and the key roles of a Match Commissioner.

It also touched on how to conduct technical meetings and report writing, amendment to the laws of the game as well as GFA statutes and regulations and Integrity values.

Speaking at the training course, President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku said the work of Match Commissioners is very important to the success of competitions of the Association hence the comprehensive workshop.

He spoke extensively on amendments to the Laws of the Game, Report Writing, the Role of the modern Match Commissioner and how to conduct a successful Technical Meeting.

The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League starts on September 9, 2022.