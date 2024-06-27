7 hours ago

Alex Kotey, the Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has outlined the association's plans to reintegrate suspended referees back into the officiating system after their penalties are served.

In an interview with the Ghana FA media team, Kotey emphasized the importance of ensuring that referees meet stringent standards before resuming match duties.

"Referees currently under suspension will undergo comprehensive training supervised by our Regional Fitness Instructors before they are cleared to officiate matches," Kotey disclosed.

Addressing concerns regarding the integrity and competency of Ghanaian referees, Kotey firmly rejected any doubts about their capabilities.

"We have match officials whose integrity levels are exemplary," he affirmed, underscoring the professionalism and commitment of Ghana's referees.

In addition to reintegrating suspended referees, the GFA is actively enhancing the skills and capabilities of its match officials.

Kotey highlighted ongoing efforts to provide international training opportunities for Ghanaian referees.

"We are expanding the capacities of our referees and actively seeking more opportunities for them to participate in international training courses," he added.

The GFA's steadfast commitment to training and professional development underscores its dedication to upholding high standards in officiating.

This approach aims to ensure that referees are thoroughly prepared and capable of officiating matches with integrity and competence.

By focusing on comprehensive referee training and development, the GFA aims to elevate the quality of officiating in Ghanaian football, fostering a stronger and more respected refereeing community.