President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, held a meeting with Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh (Hon.) over partnership of mutual benefits.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministers office in Accra, discussed a host of issues and also looked at how the two entities can work together for a common good. They looked at various ways the GFA could partner with the Education Ministry to ensure that kids not only follow education but also pursue their sporting development.

Executive Council member Samuel Anim Addo, Western Regional Football Association Chairman Simon Ehomah and Samuel Aboabire, the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, accompanied the president to the meeting.

They also touched on the possibility of setting up a football academy, possibility of footballers getting scholarship to pursue higher levels of education, investment, enhancement and improvement of the inter-collages football festivals across the country, where in the time past, players that formed the Academicals were picked from, among others.

The Minister was very excited by the approach by the GFA and asked the federation to submit a proposal for consideration.