2 hours ago

CAF 2nd Vice President and Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has been appointed Chairman of FIFA’s Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee, a landmark achievement that underscores Ghana’s growing influence in global football governance.

The appointment, confirmed by FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström, places Okraku at the helm of a 22-member global committee tasked with preventing, investigating, and addressing racism and discrimination across FIFA’s member associations, clubs, and competitions.

“This is a significant milestone for Ghana and African football,” said a FIFA spokesperson. “Okraku’s leadership and advocacy for integrity and inclusivity make him the ideal figure to lead this mission.”

Committee Composition and Mandate



Four-year term



Focus: Human rights, diversity, fair play



Members from Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean



Mark Wade (Bermuda FA President) – Deputy Chairperson



Mariano Araneta (Philippines) – FIFA Council Representative



A.U. Mustapha (SAN) – Sports law expert from Nigeria



Lorrelle Abrams, Irene Aguiar, Rivaldo Antonio, Bennett Bailey – Regional leaders

Key figures include:In a further boost, Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, has been appointed to FIFA’s Legal Committee, reinforcing Ghana’s footprint in world football’s top governance structures.

Okraku’s Vision for Inclusive Football

Okraku’s appointment reflects FIFA’s confidence in his track record of leadership, particularly in advancing African football, strengthening governance, and championing equality.

“African football is rising, and our voice must be heard in shaping a fairer, more inclusive global game,” Okraku has previously stated.