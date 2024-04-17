4 hours ago

GFA President Kurt Okraku has pledged his full support to the committee overseeing the inaugural U15 Girls Challenge Cup, emphasizing the need for an exceptional experience for the young participants.

During a meeting, Okraku lauded the committee's efforts, highlighting the tournament's alignment with the Women’s Football Strategy and its significant interest from FIFA.

"If we get the U15 teams right, the approach will be for them to be promoted en-bloc year after year with only about 10% of the intake being opened for exceptional new faces to be considered."

Furthermore, he urged the committee to prioritize safeguarding and regional ownership of the tournament. "FIFA mandates that qualified safeguarding officers must always be part of the meetings... They must push their regional ministers to own this. It’s a regional representation," he advised.

He stressed the importance of inclusive representation, urging the committee to ensure that the participating teams reflect diverse backgrounds and talents from various sectors within the regions.

Okraku underscored the crucial role of the U15 stage in talent identification and development, emphasizing the potential for gradual promotion of players while maintaining a pathway for new talents.

Additionally, he urged the committee to prioritize safeguarding measures and regional ownership of the tournament, emphasizing the need for qualified safeguarding officers and regional minister involvement.

In closing, President Okraku expressed confidence in the committee's ability to deliver a successful tournament, pledging his unwavering support throughout the process.

The U15 Girls Challenge Cup, slated for launch on June 14, 2024, at the Ghana Football Association Headquarters, is a cornerstone of the Women’s Football Strategy implementation, aimed at nurturing young talent and promoting the growth of women's football in Ghana.