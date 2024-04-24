2 hours ago

Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has extended words of support and encouragement to Dreams FC ahead of their pivotal CAF Confederation Cup showdown against Zamalek.

Maintaining a close bond with the Ghanaian FA Cup champions as a member of their board of directors, Okraku exudes confidence in Dreams FC's ability to make the nation proud with their performance on the continental stage.

Dreams FC has defied expectations and is now on a mission to end a 20-year drought by becoming the first Ghanaian club to secure a spot in the final of a CAF interclub competition.

With the first leg ending in a goalless draw, Dreams FC prepares to host Zamalek in Kumasi, where they hold an undefeated record of three wins and a draw, bolstering their belief in clinching a victory.

Ahead of this crucial encounter, special guests Okraku and club president Jiji Alifo provided their blessings and words of encouragement to the team, a gesture that was shared by the club on social media.

"This morning, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kurt E. S Okraku, and the President of Dreams FC, Mr Jiji Alifo, conveyed their blessings and words of encouragement to the travelling Contingent in preparation for the Second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi Finals against Zamalek in Kumasi on Sunday," the club announced.

Dreams FC stands on the brink of history, knowing that a victory will propel them into the final, while a scoring draw would favor Zamalek's progression. With the support of their leaders and fans, Dreams FC is poised to give their all in pursuit of continental glory.