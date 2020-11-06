2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S Okraku, on Wednesday, November 04, 2020, held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dzane-Selby over partnership of mutual benefits.

The meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the NHIA in Accra, discussed a host of issues and also looked at how the two entities can work together for a common good.

They looked at various ways the GFA could get assistance for players, club administrators and GFA staff as well as a partnership between the GFA and NHIS.

Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Samuel Aboabire accompanied the President.

The leadership of NHIA, were also present. They included, Mrs. Yaa Pokua-Baiden - Dep. Chief Executive, Mrs. Ben Kusi, Director, Regional operations, Mr. Ahmed Imoro, Director, Finance, Mrs. Stella Adu-Amankwah, Head of Corporate Affairs and Mr. Francis Owusu Dep. Chief Executive for Finance.

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) was established under the National Health Insurance Act 2003, Act 650, as a body corporate, with perpetual succession, an Official Seal, that may sue and be sued in its own name.

The mission of the National Health Insurance Authority is to provide financial risk protection against the cost of quality basic health care for all residents in Ghana, and to delight subscribers and stakeholders with an enthusiastic, motivated and empathetic professional staff who share the values of honesty and accountability in partnership with all stakeholders.