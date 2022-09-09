32 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has hailed the exciting partnership with KEED Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of KGL Group of companies. President Simeon-Okraku was speaking at the official out-dooring of the Footy Cash Pool bet game at the GFA headquarters in Accra.

‘’This is part of our overall strategy to bring back the Love for Ghana Football. Our singular agenda for creating wealth not only for the game, but you, our football fans, is on course. Indeed,Money is in your pocket, na stadium we go go!” he said.

“Funds from this will go towards infrastructure development for the betPawa Premier League, the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, and the Access Bank Division One League. This means better pitches, better salaries for our players, a more attractive league that Ghanaians can be proud of.

He lastly lauded the KGL Group, led by Executive Chairman Alex Dadey, and CEO of KEED, Christian Salamouni for believing in this partnership, in Ghana Football and the Ghanaian game.