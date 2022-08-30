55 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has commissioned the mechanized borehole facility at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampam as part of efforts to improve competitions and national team activities.

This follows the Executive Council’s decision to invest part of the proceeds from the FIFA Forward 1.0 in the construction of borehole facilities to improve competitions across the various facets of the game.

They include the Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League and selected Game Centres across the ten Football Regions of Ghana.

So far, a total of 63 boreholes have been constructed nationwide out of the 80 promised by the administration. Of this n umber 30 are completed, 12 are 90% done, 20 are at 50% stage and one is 80% completed.

The Commissioning at Prampram was carried out by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku with support from Vice President Mark Addo.

Others included Executive Council Members Dr. Randy Abbey, Frederick Acheampong, George Amoakoh, Madam Habiba Atta Forson, Linford Asamoah, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Samuel Anim Addo, Dr. Tony Aubynn, and Alhaji Salifu Zida.

General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) and staff of the Ghana Football Association were all present.

The provision of boreholes for the watering of pitches is aimed at improving the quality of pitches and ultimately the quality of competitions across the country.

The borehole strategy is being funded by the FIFA Forward 1.0 programme.