8 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, led a distinguished GFA delegation to honor the late Emmanuel Awuley Quaye, a revered figure in Ghanaian football, at his funeral on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The ceremony was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, underscoring the significant impact Quaye had on Ghanaian football.

Emmanuel Awuley Quaye, a former star of the Black Stars, was celebrated for his exceptional contributions to football in Ghana.

His state-assisted funeral drew high-profile attendees, including Executive Council members Nana Sarfo Oduro and Samuel Aboabire, GFA Head of Public Relations and Strategy Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, and Director of the GFA Foundation Malcolm Frazier Appeadu.

Quaye's football legacy is marked by his leadership and skill, notably leading the Black Stars to victory in the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations.

His career was not only illustrious at the national level but also at the club level, where he was a pivotal figure for Accra Great Olympics.

In the 1970s, Quaye's contributions significantly bolstered the team's domestic successes.

Quaye's football prowess extended to his family, with his sons Awuley Quaye Jnr., a former Ghana U-17 star, and Lawrence Awuley Quaye, who played for the Qatari national team, continuing his legacy in the sport.

The late defender's commitment, leadership, and passion for football have left an indelible mark on the nation and will be remembered fondly.

In his tribute, President Simeon-Okraku highlighted Quaye's exemplary character and contributions to Ghanaian football, emphasizing that his legacy will inspire future generations.

The GFA delegation's presence at the funeral underscored the respect and admiration held for Quaye within the football community.

As Ghana bids farewell to one of its football heroes, Emmanuel Awuley Quaye's legacy as a player, leader, and mentor remains deeply cherished.

His remarkable achievements and the impact he had on both club and country will forever be etched in the annals of Ghanaian football history.