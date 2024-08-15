1 hour ago

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, is set to attend the inauguration of the state-of-the-art TNA Stadium in Tarkwa on Friday, August 16, 2024.

The event, which is expected to be a memorable occasion in the mining town, will see President Okraku among a host of high-profile personalities invited to grace the occasion.

President Okraku and his entourage are scheduled to arrive in Tarkwa on Thursday, August 15, 2024, ahead of the official opening.

The new TNA Stadium is poised to play a crucial role in the development of football in the region, particularly for 2022-23 Premier League champions Medeama SC, as well as other lower division clubs in Tarkwa and surrounding areas.

The stadium's inauguration will be marked by an exhibition match between Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko, set to kick off at 18:00 GMT (6 pm) on Friday, August 16.

The match promises to be a football festival, drawing fans and football enthusiasts from across the region.

Once approved by the Club Licensing Department of the Ghana Football Association, the new TNA Stadium is expected to serve as the home ground for Medeama SC in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The facility's opening signals a significant milestone for the club and the local community, providing a modern venue that will support the growth and development of football in the area.