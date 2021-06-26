16 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku has sent some words of encouragement to the two biggest clubs in the country Heart and Kotoko ahead of their epic clash on Sunday.

Hearts will host their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 31 tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With four matches to end the season there is still very little to separate the top two sides with Hearts of Oak leading the Ghana Premier League table with superior goal difference with both teams tied on 56 points.

The match is seen by many as the tie breaker with a lot a stake for any of the teams that end up losing on the day.

Kurt took to his official Facebook page to wish the two teams luck ahead of the epic clash.

"Its a battle that puts Ghana Football on the big map.....its a cliff hanger....Some one will say is a battle Not for the faint hearted....Its our own...

On behalf of our FA i wish our proud two combatants the very best of luck....You have the capacity to

#IgnitingPassionCreatingWealthForAll

Lets all play our part to truely project OUR game.

I wish the two coaches the best of luck

#BringBackTheLove," he posted.

The Ghana FA has declared that just 25% of fans would be permitted entry as part of the country's efforts to combat the COVID-19.

The Ghana Football Association has also told the public that no tickets would be sold at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday.