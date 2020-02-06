2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association and the Referees Association of Ghana have agreed on the amount to be paid to match officials as fees per match.

After a successful meeting at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday February 4, both parties agreed on an amount to be paid as officiating allowances to match officials at all levels of top flight football.

As a result of the meeting, the Association has began processing payments for the first four Matchdays as earlier communicated.

The second tranche of payments will be made after the match day eight games are played.

It has been agreed that officiating at the Colts/Juvenile football level will be free and considered as preparatory grounds for upcoming match officials.

Senior referees may also officiate in Colts/Juvenile matches as a way of motivating upcoming match officials at the junior level as part of the "catch them young" policy.

Meanwhile, the GFA will soon announce Referee Assessors for league matches.