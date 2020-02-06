2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association held a successful meeting with the leadership of the Referees Association of Ghana on Tuesday.

Amongst the issues discussed were referee allowances for officiating, integrity issues and measures that will improve the performances of match officials.

The two parties discussed and agreed on an amount to be paid to referees as allowances for officiating in GFA competitions.

The GFA also informed RAG about the appointment of an Integrity & Compliance Officer whose job will include identifying acts that might jeopardize the integrity of the game.

President Kurt E.S. Okraku who chaired the meeting urged RAG to caution Referees to avoid any form of contact with Club Officials before and after matches.

Referees were also encouraged to report any attempts to induce them or manipulate the outcome of football matches in Ghana.

The RAG Officials were also assured that very soon the Association will assign designated hotels and make travel arrangements for match officials during the season.

On the performances of Referees, the GFA announced that it will revert to the use of Referee Assessors who will assess the performances of Referees during matches and make recommendations to the GFA.

Also present at the meeting were General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante. RAG was also represented by its President Joseph Debrah and other key officers.