49 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) received with shock news of the unfortunate armed robbery attack on the team bus of FC Savannah Ladies.

The team's bus on its way Tamale to Kumasi for the Women’s Premier League Matchweek 14 match against Dreamz Ladies FC at the Bantama Astro pitch on Saturday.

Though we are pleased with news that players and technical staff are currently safe, we call on Security authorities to beef up security on our highways to avoid such incidents.

We also wish the injured club Physiotherapist a speedy recovery.

Traveling clubs are hereby advised to avoid night travels, and where required engage the security services or seek security advice before making trips.

The GFA will further engage the Ghana Police Service on providing adequate security support to teams when they travel across the country.

The GFA will continue to provide the needed support to FC Savannah with regard to this matter.