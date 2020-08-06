1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has received its copy of the signed Contract of Agreed Objectives (CAO), 2019/2020 document from world football governing body, FIFA.

The CAO which is a prerequisite for assessing the FIFA Forward project funds was signed by the GFA, in February 2020. With FIFA, vetting, accepting and signing off the Contract of Agreed Objectives with the GFA, the way is cleared for the federation to proceed to the next stage of the process to finalise the GFA’s projects under the FIFA Forward 1.0 and FIFA Forward 2.0

The signed Contract of Agreed Objectives between the GFA and FIFA has four broad agreed objective areas.

These are:

- Improvement in infrastructure (To build and upgrade football pitches including the GFA Technical Centre, Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

- Improvement in I.T. Systems

- Improvement in competitions

- Capacity building

Also approved by FIFA is the accompanying Strategic Framework document which gives the fine details under the Agreed contract Objectives.

Key areas include Women’s football and protection of the girl child which is a FIFA requirement.

Other areas include grassroots football development and an improved Juvenile (Colts) football and lower division football at the Regional and district level.

Staff of the federation, coaches, Referees, Match Commissioners and Club Administrators will also build and improve their skillset and capacity.

The I.T. systems of the GFA head office in Accra, the Regional Football Associations, Clubs offices, and the GFA Technical Centre at Prampram will all see new equipment.

Again, under the improved competition pillar, investment will be made to improve quality of play through the provision of footballs, upgrading of coaching, officiating, etc.

The GFA will continue its work on these projects with our FIFA development office in Dakar, Senegal.

"The GFA is pleased to have received the fully signed contract of Agreed Objectives from FIFA. It is a huge milestone in the process to attain the full benefits of FIFA Forward 1.0 and 2.0 programmes. " said General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.)