The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has rejected Accra Hearts of Oak's plea to have their match day 31 game against Legon Cities rescheduled ahead of their clash with Kotoko.

Accra Hearts of Oak wanted the GFA to reschedule their match day 31 clash against Legon Cities which will be played on Thursday June 24,2021 at a later date to enable them ample time to prepare for their clash with Kotoko which will come off on Sunday.

According Hearts of Oak in a letter sent to the GFA playing on Thursday will give them less recovery time compared to Kotoko who will play a day earlier than them.

The club's Communication Director, Kwame Opare Addo has confirmed in an interview on Kumasi based Pure FM that the GFA has rejected their plea and their game against Legon Cities will come off as scheduled.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sent us a letter that, our request for the change of time cannot be granted. For now, we are focusing on the Windy Professionals game on Sunday then we deal with the Legon Cities FC and use the other day for recovery ahead of the Kotoko game"Opare Addo told Pure FM