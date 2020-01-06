1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has released the list of referees and other Match officials for the third round of matches in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

This weekend's round of games start on Saturday afternoon with Liberty Professionals playing host to league leaders Medeama SC in Dansoman.

Bellow is the list Match officials for match day 3.

Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS MEDEAMA (Saturday)

Venue: Carl Reindorf Stadium, Dansoman

Referee: Alphonso Atiapa

Asst 1: Papala Patrick

Asst 2: Emmanuel Dei

4th Official: Bismark Appiah

Match Commissioner: Joseph Yeboah Acheampong

Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS EBUSUA DWARFS (Sunday)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Abdul L. Qudir

Asst 1: Emmanuel Dolagbanu

Asst 2: Paul Dosu

4th Official: Akudzi Martins

Match Commissioner: A.S. Seidu

Match: ADUANA STARS VS KING FAISAL (Sunday)

Venue: Dormaa

Referee: Adaari Abdulai Latif

Asst 1: Halilu Alhassan

Asst 2: Ali Timuah Baah

4th Ref: Eric Sefa Antwi

Match Commissioner: Mark Koudua

Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS BEREKUM CHELSEA (Sunday)

Venue: Babayara Stadium, Kumasi

Referee: Charles Bulu

Asst 1: Kwesi Brobbey

Asst 2: Roland Addy

4th Ref: Julian Nunoo

Match Commissioner: S. Oduro Nyarko

Match: ASHGOLD VS ELEVEN WONDERS (Sunday)

Venue: Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi

Referee: Kenny Padi

Asst 1: Isaac Odoom

Asst 2: Jasper Adenyo

4th Official: Selorm Kpormegbe

Match Commissioner: Kwabena A. Sarpong

Match: BECHEM UNITED VS GREAT OLYMPICS (Sunday)

Venue: Bechem

Referee: Thomas Alibo

Asst 1: Dakura S. Augustine

Asst 2: Dawson Peter

4th Official: Musah Mubarik

Match Commissioner: G.T.S.K Inkum

Match: DREAMS FC VS LEGON CITIES

Venue: Dawu

Referee: Daniel Laryea

Asst 1: Courage Kuedufia

Asst 2: Balangulla Stephen

4th Official: Maxwell Hanson

Match Commissioner: William Gidiglo

Match: KARELA VS INTER ALLIES (Sunday)

Venue: Tarkwa

Referee: Rustum G. Senorgbe

Asst 1: Kofi Nyarko Bakai

Asst 2: Shine Ayitey

4th Ref: Philip Atta Forson

Match Commissioner: Moses A. Mensah

Match: ELMINA SHARKS VS WAFA (Sunday)

Venue: Nduom Stadium, Elmina

Referee: Benjamin Sefah

Asst 1: Isaac Asante

Asst 2: Alex Osam

4th Ref: Emmanuel Eshun

Match Commissioner: Agyiri Barnor