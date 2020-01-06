The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has released the list of referees and other Match officials for the third round of matches in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.
This weekend's round of games start on Saturday afternoon with Liberty Professionals playing host to league leaders Medeama SC in Dansoman.
Bellow is the list Match officials for match day 3.
Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS MEDEAMA (Saturday)
Venue: Carl Reindorf Stadium, Dansoman
Referee: Alphonso Atiapa
Asst 1: Papala Patrick
Asst 2: Emmanuel Dei
4th Official: Bismark Appiah
Match Commissioner: Joseph Yeboah Acheampong
Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS EBUSUA DWARFS (Sunday)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Abdul L. Qudir
Asst 1: Emmanuel Dolagbanu
Asst 2: Paul Dosu
4th Official: Akudzi Martins
Match Commissioner: A.S. Seidu
Match: ADUANA STARS VS KING FAISAL (Sunday)
Venue: Dormaa
Referee: Adaari Abdulai Latif
Asst 1: Halilu Alhassan
Asst 2: Ali Timuah Baah
4th Ref: Eric Sefa Antwi
Match Commissioner: Mark Koudua
Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS BEREKUM CHELSEA (Sunday)
Venue: Babayara Stadium, Kumasi
Referee: Charles Bulu
Asst 1: Kwesi Brobbey
Asst 2: Roland Addy
4th Ref: Julian Nunoo
Match Commissioner: S. Oduro Nyarko
Match: ASHGOLD VS ELEVEN WONDERS (Sunday)
Venue: Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi
Referee: Kenny Padi
Asst 1: Isaac Odoom
Asst 2: Jasper Adenyo
4th Official: Selorm Kpormegbe
Match Commissioner: Kwabena A. Sarpong
Match: BECHEM UNITED VS GREAT OLYMPICS (Sunday)
Venue: Bechem
Referee: Thomas Alibo
Asst 1: Dakura S. Augustine
Asst 2: Dawson Peter
4th Official: Musah Mubarik
Match Commissioner: G.T.S.K Inkum
Match: DREAMS FC VS LEGON CITIES
Venue: Dawu
Referee: Daniel Laryea
Asst 1: Courage Kuedufia
Asst 2: Balangulla Stephen
4th Official: Maxwell Hanson
Match Commissioner: William Gidiglo
Match: KARELA VS INTER ALLIES (Sunday)
Venue: Tarkwa
Referee: Rustum G. Senorgbe
Asst 1: Kofi Nyarko Bakai
Asst 2: Shine Ayitey
4th Ref: Philip Atta Forson
Match Commissioner: Moses A. Mensah
Match: ELMINA SHARKS VS WAFA (Sunday)
Venue: Nduom Stadium, Elmina
Referee: Benjamin Sefah
Asst 1: Isaac Asante
Asst 2: Alex Osam
4th Ref: Emmanuel Eshun
Match Commissioner: Agyiri Barnor
