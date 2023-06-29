2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association is delighted to release the final table for the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

The competition which began in September last year ended on June 11, 2023 with Tarkwa based Medeama SC winning their first-ever League title.

The Mauves and Yellows amassed 60 points to win the title on the last day of the season following a 3-0 win over Tamale City at Akoon Park.

Two-time champions Aduana FC finished second with 55 points while Bechem United and Asante Kotoko completed the top four in third and fourth place respectively.

Tamale City, King Faisal and Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals suffered relegation at the end of the season.

