The Ghana Football Association has announced a list of Clubs who will be allowed to admit fans into their respective stadia following their successful completion of the Stewards Training.

According to the Executive Council of the GFA, after getting the required approval to admit fans to their stadia, the sitting at all the underlisted stadia shall be limited to the 25% capacity granted by government aimed at ensuring social distancing.

Attached is the approved maximum capacity allocated to the Premier League clubs. Other Clubs would be considered for approval once they conclude the training of stewards and meet all the requirements.

NEW MAXIMUM SAFE CAPACITIES - GPL (1)

Below are the Clubs who will be allowed to admit fans for their home matches:



ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK

ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS

LEGON CITIES FC

BEREKUM CHELSEA

ELMINA SHARKS

ASHANTIGOLD SC

WAFA SC

LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC

DREAMS FC

ELEVEN WONDERS

MEDEAMA SC

KARELA UNITED S

KING FAISAL FC

GFA COMMUNICATIONS