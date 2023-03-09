The Ghana Football Association has rolled out the improved course structure under the CAF Coaching Convention as well as courses run by the Technical Directorate of the GFA.

Under the new structure, the course content has been improved and participants will get to spend more days at the Technical centre for the course.

As a result of these, the cost for the Coaching and Technical courses have been increased for the attention of participants who intend to attend future courses.

The new fees include accommodation, feeding and course materials.

Here are the new rates for the New CAF Coaching Convention for GFA Coaching Courses: