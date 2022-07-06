1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has revised the off-season calendar with the Women’s Regional Zonal Championship to kick-start this weekend.

The Western Region and Brong Ahafo regions will host the Southern Sector and Northern sector Regional Zonal championships from 8-17 July respectively.

The second edition of the KGL U-17 Inter Club Champions League will take place in August 2022 in the Greater Accra Region.

The Juvenile tournament is scheduled from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Accra. The KGL Foundation sponsored tournament is part of the seven GFA competitions that would take place in the off season.

Also in the off season calendar are the 2nd Division National Festival scheduled for the Volta Regional capital - Ho. Others include the Women's Regional Zonal Championship for Southern and Northern Zones, the Division One League Super Cup and the Women's League Super Cup.

The off season tournaments would draw the curtains for the 2021/22 season and open the new season.

Find the details below: