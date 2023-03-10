The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association has announced a break down of coaches who have attained the respective CAF Coaching certificates and are in good standing.

According to the statistics, out of a total of 89 CAF License A Coaches, only 4 are females. Also only 2 License B Coaches are female out of a total of 125 coaches.

This statistics informs the GFA's decision to organise free CAF License C and CAF License D Coaching Courses for females who are interested in Coaching.

Here are the statistics: