2 hours ago

In compliance with the decision of the Executive Council of the GFA for all matches to be played behind closed doors, the following Modalities shall continue to apply:

1. Only players and technical team of both clubs with validated licenses and accreditation.

2. Appointed match officials (Referees, Match Commissioner, GFA Cameramen and women and Venue Media Officer).

3. Organizers (GFA Competitions Department), Stadium Owners and Managing Staff.

4. Ten (10) Ball Retrievers.

5. Only Twenty (20) members of Home Club’s Management and Executives to sign upon entry at the stadium main gate.

6. Only Ten (10) members of Away club’s management and Executives to sign upon entry at the stadium main gate.

7. StarTimes crew (live matches)

8. Maximum Thirty (30) media houses (depending on stadium size) (List to be provided by GFA, VMO). One journalist per media station. Interested media to contact the Communications Department of the GFA or VMO.

9. Ten (10) Medical personnel, that is, uniform Red Cross and/or St Johns Ambulance.

10. Security (Police, Club Safety and Security Officer). Home Club to invite and take care of security.

11. Two (2) Club media officers each for home and away clubs.

12. One Club Cameramen for official video (only when GFA has written an approval letter for filming by the club)

13. No other spectator or person whatsoever would be allowed in the stadium. Severe sanctions shall be applied when there are violations. Match Commissioners and the Monitoring Team shall report on this without fail.

14. No complimentary tickets shall be issued. All attendees to sign their names.

15. Stakeholders (especially Match Commissioners) are hereby notified to take note of these decisions and act accordingly.