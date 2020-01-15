1 hour ago

Referee Jones Akubiem will officiate the Ghana Premier League Day four match between Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko in Tarkwa.

The Referees Committee initially appointed Daniel Laryea to officiate the midweek encounter but was changed after Referee Laryea reported that he had not recovered from an injury he suffered during the Day Three match between Dreams FC and Legon Cities over the weekend.

The Committee has therefore reviewed the appointment it after Mr Laryea’s unavailability and has now placed Jones Akubiem in charge of the match.

All stakeholders are informed to take note of the change accordingly.

Match Officials for the Match:

MEDEAMA Vs ASANTE KOTOKO

Venue: Tarkwa

Ref: Jones Akubiem

Asst 1: Courage Kuechufia

Asst 2: Shine Ayitey

4th Ref: Latif Adaari

M/C: C.M Atsatsa