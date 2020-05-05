2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), is not not in a haste to make a determination on the future of the suspended 2019/2020 football season.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), wrote to member associations to confirm the future of their competitions by close of May 5, 2020.

But Joy Sports has reported that the GFA in their meeting with stakeholders last week, could not reach a decision on whether to cancel the current season or not.

According to the report, the GFA leadership is not in favour of cancelling their competitions, but created the caveat that they cannot take the decision unilaterally.

According to sources, they would be seeking advice from government and health specialists on what the next line of action should be, thus, they want two more weeks from CAF to allow them to deliberate further.

About two weeks ago, former Executive Council member and CEO of Inter Allies, Delali Senaye told Joy Sports it was too early to make a decision on the league.

“It is too early to make determination about this current (suspended) season. We have to wait and see when normalcy would return. If normalcy returns before June, personally I think the league will continue but nobody knows when we will return to our economic activities, so it is to early.

“So such a determination must be based on facts and not on fiction,” he stated.

Delali’s position seems to be appreciated by some section of the football community, hence the difficulty in a resolution.

Meanwhile, there is widespread rumors in the media which suggest that the GFA's broadcast rights agreement with StarTimes is one of the reasons impeding their decision as they are afraid they could lose the financial package expected from the Chinese TV broadcaster.

The FA agreed to a payment plan with StarTimes in March this year and asked clubs for their dollar account numbers, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the money is yet to be paid into their accounts to be disbursed to members for the fifteen league matches played so far.

Each club is expected to receive $30,000 for the season, and they could lose that should the FA cancel the season and declare it ‘null and void’.

There was a proposal from StarTimes to make part payment of $100,000 by the end of April, but it is unclear if the money has been paid.