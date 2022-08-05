11 minutes ago

The Notice of Congress sent to all Members on July 5, 2022 refers.

Please take notice that pursuant to Article 31(1) and 31(2) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Statutes, the Executive Council of the Association has decided that the 28th Ordinary Session of Congress shall be rescheduled to Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 9:00 o’clock in the forenoon at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

Further take notice that in accordance with Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes, the formal Convocation of Congress (which contains the Agenda, the Activity Report, Financial Statements and the Auditors’ Report and any other relevant documents) shall be made in writing and circulated to the Members of Congress at least seven (7) days before Tuesday, August 30, 2022.