5 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revised the programme of Beach Soccer for the remainder of the 2021/22 season. The GFA had initially planned to play the Beach Soccer Premier League and the FA Cup concurrently but had to put the programme on hold due to the closure of Beaches in Ghana as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In that regard, the GFA and the Beach Soccer Domestic Competitions Committee led by Yaw Ampofo Ankrah have decided to play the FA Cup tournament and hope to complete the season on or before the June 30, deadline.

It will be recalled that the GFA in 2021 – organized three Beach Soccer training courses, namely, the FIFA Connect training programme for Beach Soccer Clubs, training course for Beach Soccer Referees and training course for Beach Soccer officials, Technical Instructors and Coaches.

The Ghana Football Association aims to use the FA Cup competition to revamp Beach Soccer in Ghana and to select outstanding players for the Beach Soccer national ahead of future International competitions.

