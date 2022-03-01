20 minutes ago

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association would like to express our sincere appreciation to the football fraternity, International football family, the Sports Media, the Ghana Armed Forces, Past and present football administrators, the clergy and the entire sports industry for the warm wishes, love, words of sympathy, solidarity and donations during the final funeral rites of George Ofei Simeon-Okraku – father of President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku.

The Ghana Football Association solicited for your support during the period and you turned up in your numbers to make the event successful.

Your thoughtfulness and generosity are very much appreciated by GFA and the entire Simeon-Okraku family. We honestly can’t thank you enough!

May God bless us all. May the Soul of the departed Rest In Peace!