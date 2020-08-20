The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has applauded captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew for his clean sweep of almost all trophies at Swansea’s end of season awards.
Ayew took away four personal accolades at the awards.
They include Swansea City Supporters’ Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season,Club’s Top Goalscorer award, Away Player of the Season prize
The Ghanaian enjoyed a superb year, netting 18 goals in all competitions and setting up seven more as he helped Steve Cooper’s side reach the Championship play-offs.
The awards were held virtually this year as the original awards event – in conjunction with the Executive Fundraising Committee and Supporters Trust - was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
