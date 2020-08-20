1 hour ago

SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 13: Andre Ayew of Swansea City celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Swansea City and Northampton Town at the Liberty Stadium on August 13, 2019 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has applauded captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew for his clean sweep of almost all trophies at Swansea’s end of season awards.

Ayew took away four personal accolades at the awards.

They include Swansea City Supporters’ Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season,Club’s Top Goalscorer award, Away Player of the Season prize

The Ghanaian enjoyed a superb year, netting 18 goals in all competitions and setting up seven more as he helped Steve Cooper’s side reach the Championship play-offs.

The awards were held virtually this year as the original awards event – in conjunction with the Executive Fundraising Committee and Supporters Trust - was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.