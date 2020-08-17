1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sent a congratulatory message to new Tianjian TEDA captain Frank Acheampong.

The Ghanaian has made history after been named captain of the Chinese Super League side Tianjian TEDA.

Frank Acheampong since moving from Anderlecht to join Tianjin Teda two and half years ago has been on fire scoring 30 goals while providing 14 assists.

He joined the Chinese side from Anderlecht in 2017 at the peak of his footballing powers.

In a post on the social media pages of the Ghana FA, they have congratulated the explosive winger on his latest feat.

“Ghana international Frank Acheampong has been named captain of Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA FC”

“Congratulations to Frank on this historic feat! Well deserved...Keep it up”, a GFA post said today on Twitter.

After three years with the Chinese side he has now been made captain of the side.

?s=20