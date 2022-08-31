24 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will send three national team coaches to Europe for a two month technical attachment to upgrade their knowledge.

They include Yusif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies, Black Meteors) Baba Nuhu Malam (Pearl Pia Ladies, Black Maidens) and Joyce Boatey-Agyei (U-15 Girls national team).

The Ghana Football Association announced in July that the Technical Directorate has brokered a deal with three European Clubs, namely, Borussia Dortmund, Darmstadt FC and TSG Hoffeinheim for attachment opportunities for Ghanaian Coaches.

This is part of efforts to give national team coaches (Male and Female) as well as Coaches in the top tier Leagues the opportunity to have practical stints with Top European clubs to broaden their horizon and to equip them with the modern trends of the game.

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association is headed by former Eintracht Frankfurt Manager Bernhard Lippert with support from Director of Coaching Education Joseph Kwame Mintah and other Administrative staff.