46 minutes ago

Clubs who have successfully conducted the Stewards training, submitted reports to the GFA, met all the requirements and have been given approval will admit supporters to their home matches, effective Friday, April 2, 2021.

According to a decision taken by the Executive Council of the GFA the sitting at all stadia shall be limited to the 25% capacity granted by government. The aim of the government policy is to protect fans by ensuring social distancing.

Club Stewards are to fully implement what they learnt and ensure strict adherence to the GFA Matchday Covid-19 Protocols.

Having trained the clubs and their Stewarts, the GFA will apply stiffer sanctions if Clubs fail to adhere to the provisions of the GFA Matchday Covid-19 Protocols.

Clubs which are yet to conduct the Stewards training and have not received approval by the GFA are to continue playing their home matches behind closed doors.

The GFA has put in place a new Monitoring Mechanism to detect defaulters and sanction them accordingly.

The GFA will continue to engage with all stakeholders to ensure adequate continuous safety and security compliance training for strict adherence to the protocols without fail.

The Association wishes to state clearly that having invested in the trainings and seminars on safety and security for a clean football, the appropriate Bodies and Committees of the GFA will not hesitate to apply the prescribed sanctions severely and swiftly should Clubs or Match Officials or any Club Officials or Supporters violate the Matchday Covid-19 Protocols and Regulations of the Association.