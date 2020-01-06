51 minutes ago

Ghana Football Association President Kurt E.S Okraku has revealed that the Ghana Football Association is set to announce a new partner this week in the wake of its financial difficulties.

The Ghana FA boss has disclosed that there is a liquidity issue within the football governing body due to months of in activity and the collapse of the game for some time due to the number 12 expose.

He has however disclosed that the FA has introduced an aggressive marketing in order to increase its sponsors and partners.

Speaking in an interview on Accra based radio station Joy FM, he said, “The Ghana Football Association does not have enough money, which is why we have been aggressive with sponsors and government’s assistance.

“In line of this the FA is positioning itself to get sponsors by been competitive in International competitions and tournaments.

“We have been able to acquire some new partners and in the coming days, we will announce our new partners”

He further said, the FA will announce the winner for the bidding rights of the Television rights for the Ghana FA competitions.

“In the new week we would announce the winners of the bidding process. We’re looking at capacity we’re looking at the quantum of money that is available to the Football Association via this partnership; we’re looking at capacity in terms of cameras. reach etc”.