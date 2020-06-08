1 hour ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku has hinted that his outfit will unveil a new Technical Director in the coming days as they seek to chart a new technical direction for football in the country.

According to the GFA boss, the selection process of the new technical director has been completed following a successful interaction with the six shortlisted candidates from Ghana and abroad.

Speaking in an interview with the Graphic Sports, Mr. Okraku disclosed that the selection committee sought for a candidate who had the capacity to impact on coaches and educate them on every facet of the game.

The GFA technical director’s office became vacant in March 2020 after Francis Oti Akenten’s 10-year service came to an end on March 31.

The GFA President noted that the six shortlisted candidates who went through the interview process were men of repute.

He further added that the selection committee was expected to submit its report to the GFA Executive Council, and that once approval was given, the new technical director would be announced.

"The technical director is an important criterion for any federation to enjoy the FIFA Forward money. It will be very difficult for a country with no technical director to access the fund," he stressed.

“We are working closely with the Sports Ministry, and in a few days we will come out with the right person,” he added.

The new technical director will be responsible for the technical development and progress of the GFA, including planning and executing long-term policies for the association.

The successful candidate is expected to raise the standard of coaching in the country with innovative ideas, both on and off the pitch, to ensure development in all the junior national teams, the Black Stars, the Black Queens, the Black Stars B and the U-23 team.