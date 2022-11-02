1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has secured another partnership deal with GOIL, with an official announcement set to be made on Wednesday.

It comes few days ahead of Ghana's participation in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The partnership, already agreed and signed, makes GOIL the official fuel partner of the Ghana Football Association.

The official announcement will be made at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the GOEnergy Cantonment.

The latest partnership deal chalked up with GOIL adds to the growing list of sponsors and partners secured by the Ghana Football Association in the past few months.

The FA recently landed three great deals with BetPawa, Malta Guinness, and Access Bank for the Ghana Premier League, the Women’s Premier League, and the National Division One League, respectively.

Other firms that are associated with the Ghana FA include Zeepay, Mara, Puma, Betway, StarTimes, Nasco, InterCity STC, Decathlon, Bakeryily, ZAZ, KGL, Flora, and Woodin.