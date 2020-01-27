1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) are set to sign a deal with State Transport Corporation, STC, as the transportation company to transport referees to designated venues on Match Days.

The deal will ensure that match officials are transported to and from all football match venues in a bid to curtail the challenges that entangle referees in the local game.

This arrangement was made known by the President of the GFA, Mr. Kurt Okraku at a meet the press organized the Ghana Football Association at Exim Bank Auditorium in Accra on Monday.

“The GFA will soon announce a deal with transport giants STC to ensure referees are provided transportation to and fro match venues,” the GFA boss said.

The Ghana Football Association under Kurt Okraku has vowed to put measures in place that will see to it that problems facing referees will be ameliorated to its barest minimum.

The GFA paid an amount of GHc300,000.00 to the Referees Association of Ghana, RAG before the start of the 2019/2020 season as part payment of debt owed the football association over several years during the erstwhile Nyantakyi administration.

And the coming of the transportation deal will go a long way in ensuring referees in Ghana find solace and comfort in officiating in the topflight league.