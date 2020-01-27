47 minutes ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kurt Okraku says very soon clubs will introduce e-ticking into our games instead of the antiquated stone age practice of buying match day tickets at the gates.

For far too long our game has remained stagnant with the age old practice of buying tickets at the gates still in practice with all the challenges and the likelihood of corruption and thievery associated with it.

The GFA boss made this known at the first ever meet the press series held on Monday morning at the Conference Room of Exim Bank in Accra.

"Yesterday we saw a great atmosphere at the Accra Sports Stadium and I must say we have five proposals for electronic ticketing for our games. We shall consider these." he said.

Should any of the proposals be approved, fans can purchase match day tickets online without the hustle of going to the stadium, using visa cards, master cards and also through mobile money.

This is being done to assuage the inconvenience and long queues that characterize match of huge magnitude where supporters will have to stand in the burning sun for hours in other to get hold of tickets.

It will also help the home teams to even get get their money or proceeds way ahead of time without the fear of some persons at the gets diverting the funds.