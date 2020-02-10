33 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to announce a new headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League(GPL) in the coming weeks, according to media reports.

Reports rife in Ghana's media landscape on Tuesday indicate that the leadership of Ghana FA are in advanced negotiations with a financial institution, ExIm Bank to become the headline sponsor for the nation’s top tier league as part of their rebuilding process.

The Ghana Premier league have been without a major headline sponsor since the start of the 2019-20 season but is now set to be named ExIm Bank Ghana Premier League should the discussions reach a conclusion.

Terms and conditions for the partnership remain undisclosed but sources say the talks are positive and are likely to be concluded soon.

It was earlier reported that German Automobile dorm BWM have interest in becoming the headline sponsor of the Ghana premier league but nothing concrete has come out of those earlier reports.