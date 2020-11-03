2 hours ago

After more than eight months hiatus, football finally returns this month in Ghana with the various leagues set to begin.

Football was shelved to the back-burner due to the impact and effects of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will officially launch the 2020/2021 Ghana football season on Thursday 5th November 2020 at 6pm.

With the new football season set to start in the second week of November, the GFA is set for a mega launch of its flagship competitions the Ghana Premier League, the MTN FA Cup and Women Premier League all set to start this month.

The Ghana Premier League is expected to kick start on 13th November whiles the National Divison One League starts on the 3rd December with the Women Premier League starting on January 2, 2021.

It will be broadcast live on Adepa TV, Max TV kind courtesy official media sponsors of the league StarTimes Ghana.