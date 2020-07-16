20 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has rolled out an insurance package for players across all sectors of football from the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 relief fund.

Over 3,500 footballers from across the various league and divisions are expected to be enrolled onto the Nationa Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS).

Players from the Premier League, National Division One League, and the Women's League will all benefit from the compulsory insurance scheme that is being funded by the GFA.

It will see players staff and management personnel of various clubs sponsored by the GFA onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Clubs will be required to submit names of not more than 50 people who will be registered onto this scheme.

This novel idea will set the GFA back at some $26,000 from the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 relief fund.

It will be the first time such a scheme is been done by the Ghana Football Association.

Clubs will be the ultimate beneficiaries as most of them struggle to cater for the medical needs of the their players and staff.

On numerous occasions injured players who belong to clubs have complained about the lack of care from their clubs due to the lack of funds.