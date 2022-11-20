6 hours ago

Fans in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi will have a feel of the 2022 FIFA World Cup fever at the respective scan parks that have been set up in the three regional capitals.

The Ghana Football Association in collaboration with Guinness Ghana Limited, Hisense and Multichoice, has set up the three parks to provide fans in Ghana with a feel of the World Cup ambience.

Football fans in Accra can visit the Fantasy Dome while fans in Kumasi can also watch all World Cup games at the Kessben Aseda House building.

The Takoradi City Mall will also be the venue for the World Cup fan park in the western region.

Guinness vendors will display their various beverage products with lots of side attractions for fans.

The Fan Park will be open throughout the mundial.