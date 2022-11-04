30 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has signed a three-year contract with Uber as the official e-hailing partner.

Per the agreement, Uber is obliged to come up with tailor made services for football fans who travel far and near to watch the domestic Leagues and national team matches in the Greater Accra Region, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Tamale, Takoradi and Sunyani.

The move is to drive football sustainability within the period of the relationship and to give football fans a special service, i.e., dedicated pick up and drop off area, promo codes, very affordable discounted rates and to deliver to fans an incredible experience on match days.

In attendance were President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo. Others included Executive Council Members, George Amoako and Nana Sarfo Oduro. Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Akwasi Agyemang and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) were also present.

Country Manager of Uber, Marjorie Saint-Lot and Ursula Wellington were on hand to represent the company.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (Uber), based in San Francisco, provides mobility as a service, rude-hailing (allowing users to book a car and driver to transport them in a way similar to a taxi), food delivery, package delivery, courier and freight transportation.