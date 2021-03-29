1 hour ago

The final Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) media capacity building in the Northern sector has been set for Kumasi on April 1, 2021.

GFA in collaboration with SWAG have been holding capacity building for sports journalists across the country.

It would be recalled that in the light of COVID-19, FIFA allocated relief funds to all its member associations , accordingly the GFA was duly served.

The Ghana FA worked out percentages to deserving entities, considering the media as a “watch dog “ which continues to help them in their daily activities therefore apportioned $7000 for two seminars in the Northern and Southern sectors respectively, aimed at building the capacity of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

The Ghana FA outlined their strategic pillars as an association during the opening seminar held in Accra on March 16, 2021 at the AMA Conference Hall in Accra , which details capacity building from the technical bench, administrative desk, right to the “centreman’s” job thus refereeing and the medical aspect on the field of play, physiotherapy.

The Ghana FA briefed the media on its objectives, vision and mission whiles delving more into the process of player call ups and the international match window.

Meanwhile, the second and final seminar in the Northern sector is set for Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on April 1, 2021 at the Ceeta Kel Hotel near Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Source : www.swagghana.com