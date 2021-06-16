1 hour ago

The technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association has begun the process of gathering information on the philosophy, values and identity of Ghana football.

The project which is under the supervision of Technical Director Bernhard Lippert is dubbed ‘’the future of Ghana Football – National Philosophy survey.

Ghana was once referred as Brazilians of African football for the unique brand of football that included dribbling and flamboyance combined with strength, wits and engrossing artistic movement on and off the ball.

Lately, these attributes are lacking in the football DNA due to varied reasons ranging from unavailability of clear cut Technical Direction and lack of a national football philosophy.

The survey is expected to bring together views and ideas from coaches of the 18 Premier League clubs, the 48 Division One League clubs, National team coaches, football officials and other stakeholders including the media, investors, politicians and religious leaders.

The aim of the survey is to find a suitable or unique football style from the grass roots level (U-15) to the senior national team.

It also includes scouting, Youth academies and Infrastructure, Youth National Teams, analysis and coach education.

Another area of importance is player development, game understanding and Technic, Culture and Physical abilities of the Ghanaian footballer.

The Directorate has one year to come up with a book on a tailor made philosophy for Ghana football that would be used across the football ecosystem.