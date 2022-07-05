18 minutes ago

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association wish to inform all stakeholders especially Coaches who have not renewed their License that, registration is still ongoing for the various CAF License refresher courses.

The upcoming Refresher Courses are in line with the new CAF Coaching Convention which makes provision for refresher coaching courses for all licenses every two (2) years after obtaining the licenses without which the licence expires or becomes invalid.

Fees for the License A Refresher Course is pegged at Two Thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC2,500), License B and C is pegged at Two Thousand Cedis (GHC2,000) and Thousand Five Hundred Cedis (GHC1,500), respectively.

The fee includes feeding for the five (5) days, accommodation, T-shirts and other learning materials that will be provided during the course.

Coaches are reminded to take the refresher courses seriously as it is a part of the Club Licensing criteria for the 2022/23 season.

Interested Coaches should kindly visit the Association website or contact the Directorate to pick a form for registration.