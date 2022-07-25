1 hour ago

It appears that finally there is some good news for clubs in Ghana as the GFA is close to securing a sponsorship package for the Ghana Premier League, Women's Premier League, and the Division One League.

Our sources reveal that GFA has been in talks with some corporate organizations and it is very likely that the GFA will make an announcement of sponsors for the various leagues in the country by next month before the league starts.

The Ghana Premier League(GPL) and other domestic leagues have been bereft of sponsors since the Kurt Okraku-led administration took over the reigns of Ghana football.

There have been few ones like media sponsors StarTimes but the league has been without a headline sponsor for some time now.

There are other deals with NASCO and Melocm for the Ghana Premier League but sponsors have come at a premium for the elite division.

A lot has been attributed to the failure of powers that be to attract sponsors for its most glamourous product aside from the hallowed Black Stars.

In the past the likes Zylofon Cash, Glo, Kinapharma, ABC, First Capital Plus among several others have all sponsored the domestic Ghana league.

Meanwhile, the 2022/23 football season will kick off in September as asnnounced by the Ghana FA.