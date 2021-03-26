1 hour ago

Following a directive issued to all clubs to observe the COVID 19 Protocols for the season, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has further advocated for clubs to streamline access to medical services for players through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In view of this, Clubs are to furnish the GFA with its full list of players and indicate players who are already on the NHIS Scheme as well as those who are not on the scheme.

Further to that, Clubs are required to also submit the names of ten (10) technical and five (5) management members.

Clubs are entreated to submit the full list of players, selected number of technical and management teams promptly to enable the GFA engage with the NHIS in carrying out this activity as soon as practicable.

It would be recalled that the Association allocated some of its FIFA COVID-19 Relief Fund for Health Insurance purposes.

The Association has been engaging with the National Health Authority for a partnership to support its policy initiative for enrollment of all stakeholders in the game onto the NHIS scheme.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS