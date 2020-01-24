2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association will interact with the press in a new programme it has instituted dubbed the GFA Meet the Press series.

The GFA Meet the Press series will be a quarterly media interaction programme where the GFA President, Executive Council Members, the General Secretary, Departmental and Committee heads and other key officials will be present to interact with the media.

The maiden edition comes off on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Conference Room of Exim Bank in Accra at 11:00 a.m.

The GFA President, Executive Council members and members of committees of the GFA, except the independent judicial committees, will be present to respond to questions from the media.

After the maiden edition on Monday, the GFA will rotate the Meet the Press Series in other regions of the country to give media organisations and journalists from other parts of the country the opportunity to interact with the GFA